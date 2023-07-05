Siouxland Libraries highlights popular books

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Harris with Siouxland Libraries visited Dakota News Now to share some popular books to check out.

Here are the books Harris highlighted:

• “The Wager” by David Grann, available in ebook and book

• “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

• Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, available in ebook and book

• “The Librarianist” by Patrick DeWitt

