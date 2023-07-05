Siouxland Libraries highlights popular books
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Harris with Siouxland Libraries visited Dakota News Now to share some popular books to check out.
Here are the books Harris highlighted:
• “The Wager” by David Grann, available in ebook and book
• “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
• Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, available in ebook and book
• “The Librarianist” by Patrick DeWitt
