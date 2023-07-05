SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have some gorgeous weather on tap over the next couple of days for the region! Today will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. The wind will be a little stronger in the southeast before dying down a bit by today.

Highs for everyone will stay in the 70s across the region tomorrow. The dry weather should continue for Thursday, but then chances for showers and storms will return across the region by Friday and heading into this weekend. Highs will creep back into the 80s for some by Friday.

As chances for a few showers and storms return for the weekend, highs will slowly warm up into the lower 80s for everyone, but overall won’t be too hot. We’ll keep temperatures on the rise heading into next week with highs getting into the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

