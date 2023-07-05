Someone You Should Know: Sisters with big hearts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ashlyn and Abigail Bailey are sisters with big hearts.

“I think it would probably be the homes we’ve grown up in with our parents, showing so much love,” said Abigail.

They both work as CNAs at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Canton.

“The reason I love it so much is because I think of my own grandparents. And I would want someone to take care of my grandparents the way I do the residents here,” said Ashlyn.

“You’re the one dressing them every day. You’re the one telling them you love them and dancing with them and singing with them,” said Abigail.

Ashlyn is 19 and in the Army Reserves. Abigail is 17 and will be a senior at Alcester-Hudson High School.

“I love working with my sister. She’s my best friend. We work so well as a team together. We’re like ying and yang. What she doesn’t like to do, I love to do,” said Ashlyn.

“We’re really close, and it makes it easy coming into work. And we know how we like to work,” said Abigail.

The two love the bond they’ve formed with the residents.

“I love making the connections with the residents. A lot of people tell you not to because it makes it harder when they go,” said Abigail

“Age doesn’t matter. If you’ve got a soul connection with someone, you’ve got a soul connection. They always give good advice. I mean they’ve got years of it to give,” said Ashlyn.

“They’re so kind, and they’re so sweet, and everything about them is nice,” said resident Mary Nelson.

And this job may be just the start of a career path of caring.

“I love working in a nursing home. I honestly don’t think I could see myself anywhere else in the medical world other than a nursing home,” said Ashlyn.

“I’ve thought about doing cosmetology. But after doing this, I’ve definitely learned and thought about the nursing side, too. It doesn’t even feel like work sometimes. It’s like, ‘I’ve got to work at six.’ But when I get here, I don’t want to leave. I could just sit here all day and talk,” said Abigail.

“Sometimes, it just takes holding someone’s hand to make their day,” said Ashlyn.

