Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that happened Monday afternoon on Lake Madison.

A witness with a residence on the lake said a jet ski collided with a young girl on an innertube.

Although there was a doctor and nurse on the scene within moments, the young girl died from her injuries, according to the witness.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office stated that no further details will be shared at this time since it is an ongoing investigation.

Game, Fish, and Parks is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.