29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students First Education Savings Account (ESA).

The program is part of Gov. Reynolds’ Students First Act which provides ESAs for eligible students that choose to attend private schools in Iowa.

“The tremendous response from Iowa families demonstrates there’s both a need and a strong desire for school choice in our state,” said Governor Reynolds. “Allowing parents to choose the education that’s best for their children levels the playing field and creates equal opportunities for Iowa’s students.”

Any student not previously enrolled in a private school is eligible for an ESA for enrolling in a private school. However, according to the Governor’s Office, there are only approximately 9,000 spots available at private schools in the state - meaning there may be more vouchers approved than spots available.

Also, in addition to being approved for an ESA, families must separately apply and be accepted to the accredited private school of their choice. They must then update their ESA account indicating the school their child plans to attend. The school will then be able to invoice the family for tuition and fees through their ESA account.

For students already enrolled in a private school, families earning less than 300% of the federal poverty level, currently $90,000 or less for a family of four, are eligible. That increases to 400% of the poverty level for the 2024-25 school year and removes any restrictions on eligibility after that school year.

The Governor’s office says that ESA funds remain in the state’s possession until a student’s parent or guardian approves payment to the school. The first payment from an ESA must be used for tuition and fees to an Iowa-accredited private school. If a student is approved for an ESA but does not attend an accredited private school by September 30, the ESA account will be closed for the school year and the money will be returned to the state’s general fund.

The state has 30 days from the June 30th application deadline to approve or deny applications. And while there are many applications still outstanding, the governor’s office is confident they’ll make that deadline.

The Governor says that complete data on the vouchers will not be ready until October after the school year starts.

Approved ESA accounts may be funded as soon as July 15th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.