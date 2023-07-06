Avera Medical Minute: Getting active with pickleball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a long winter, we have been rewarded with a warm summer with plenty of time to enjoy being active and outdoors.

One popular way to get active, rain or shine, is the growing sport of pickleball.

Look no further than Linda Erickson, the namesake of Avera’s pickleball court, as inspiration to give it a try and never look back.

“It is probably the most socially and community-driven sport that I’ve ever played,” Erickson said. She attributes the game as a multi-generational one that she can play with either her grandchildren or players in their 80s.

Dr. Jonathan Buchanan with Avera Health says it is critical to get active to live a healthier life, and this is one way to do it.

Sometimes, it is easier said than done to become active, but when the availability of pickleball in the area is abundant, the excuses start to dwindle.

“This location is excellent and open to the public,” Dr. Buchanan said. “They have a purpose to do a social thing with somebody else. If you have a friend saying let’s swing a paddle, it’s a lot easier.”

If you would like to visit the Linda Erickson Pickleball Complex and the 12 regulation-size courts, it is open to the public. There are four courts that can be reserved up to a week in advance.

Leaders are looking to install a small storage area so players can frequent the area even if they do not have their own equipment.

