Commissioner Todd Tryon hands out IFL suspensions, fines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There was a wild finish in the I-F-L this weekend and Todd Tryon found himself right in the middle of it as Commissioner of the league.

The Massachusetts Pirates were in Phoenix to play the Arizona Rattlers in a key game... and with 32 seconds left a Pirates player got leveled on an onside kick.

After several minutes on the field, he got up but went into the stands after a heckling fan instead of back to the bench. His coach followed as did a couple of teammates.

Less than 24 hours later, Tryon issued indefinite suspensions and fines as a result.

IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon says, “You’ve got to be quick, decisive and aggressive when you’re making decisions like this because it sends a message that it’s not tolerated. You can’t do it. You can’t go up into the stands and confront a fan. Nor would be expect a fan to come onto the field and confront a player. It just sounds goofy to have to say it. But yes it was really an easy decision to make. At the end of the day making the right decision is pretty easy to do. We just wanted to make sure we did it quick, decisive and aggressive.”

The Storm play the Pirates in their final home game next weekend. It’s likely a game that will decide if they make the playoffs. They are at Iowa this Saturday.

