DEVELOPING: Police block off area near Sertoma Park

On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads in the area were closed to the public as police conducted an investigation.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads in the area were closed to the public as police conducted an investigation.

This is a developing story, and officers on the scene weren’t able to confirm or comment on the situation. More information is expected to be released.

Stay with Dakota News Now for developments.

