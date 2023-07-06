Drone shows creating buzz, could we see them in SD?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have seen or heard about the growing popularity of drone shows in the United States, with some replacing fireworks shows.

Like with any new technology, there are a lot of questions about what drones can do and what the benefits are. Drones have been used for video, monitoring weather, firefighting, deliveries and more.

Drone shows are one of those uses, sparking conversation and something we may someday see in South Dakota.

There are only around a dozen companies in the US that put together drone shows, but rave reviews are creating optimism for the industry to take off in the near future.

Rick Boss is the president of Sky Elements Drone Shows. They’re based in Texas, but they travel across the US for shows, with an average of 200 to 300 drones per show.

Boss says that being located in the Dallas area makes it a little bit easier to travel to shows across the country because it’s centrally located, but that he expects them to open up offices around the country as the company grows.

The company has been working in pyrotechnics for about 15 years, but they began specifically in the drone light show business in the last three years. They viewed a drone show and saw potential in the medium.

“A typical 200 to 300 drone light show, it might take as many as 40 to 60 hours to program it. In fact, this weekend we flew 1002 drones and that show took over 150 hours of programming to make it happen and then there’s the physical logistics, getting all those drones out into the field, making sure that everything is set up correctly and ready to fly, and then sending them up into the air for the show,” Boss said.

When they started, they were one of only three companies doing drone shows in the U.S. They’ve flown over 600 shows in total and the 4th of July is their busiest time of year. Boss says they currently fly over fifty percent of the drone light shows in the U.S. right now.

“We can do different things with the drone shows that are unique and that’s what makes them so much fun to watch because we can tell that story in the sky,” Boss explained. “When we’re working with our clients, with the city, whoever might be putting on the show, working on exactly what they’d like to see in the sky, our designers spend hours designing a show.”

They’ve held shows in many major cities including Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle. They usually pack the drones in trucks for travel, but they have also flown out to Hawaii for a show.

It’s not exactly a one-to-one comparison to fireworks shows, but many cities across the nation are viewing drone shows as a viable substitute. Drone shows are quieter and some say they’re a better option with pets or veterans who have PTSD.

The shows reduce the chances of setting fires. With wildfires in Canada, air quality has been a concern for much of 2023 and unlike fireworks, drone shows don’t add to the smoke.

“We love fireworks. We love fireworks, we love drone shows, and we love them together even. There certainly are some communities though that they can’t have a firework show. Maybe the fire danger’s high, maybe they are somewhere inside the city limits where it’s just too difficult to have a firework show, so drone shows can definitely fill the gap for those events,” Boss explained.

Many are wondering if this could be an option for South Dakota’s 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. The South Dakota Department of Tourism recently submitted a permit application on behalf of Governor Noem for the 2024 Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration.

The National Parks Service rejected their permit applications for the last three years, citing environmental concerns among others.

“I would prefer to see fireworks,” Boss said. “As a drone guy, I love fireworks at Mount Rushmore. It’s classic and I would love to add drones to that firework mix, but if for some reason they can’t get fireworks up there, we would love to fly a drone show. To be able to tell the history of America in drones above Mount Rushmore, that would be amazing, so count me in.”

Drone technology continues to improve as well. Boss says that each drone can sense spatially where it is, which is accurate to within a centimeter.

There are still people who are skeptical of the new technology. Boss says the most common misunderstandings are that people believe that they’re being filmed from the drones or that they believe they’re unsafe with the drones. He says that the drones only have lights on them and they have never had any incidents in their over 600 flights.

We reached out to the Governor’s office to see if they had any comment on the fireworks show at Mount Rushmore or if they would consider drones as an option. So far, we have received no response.

For more information on Sky Elements, visit https://skyelementsdrones.com/.

