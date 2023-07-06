Edgerton community celebrates 73rd annual Dutch Festival
EDGERTON, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - A bevy of events will take place at City Park from July 6 through July 8 for this year’s Dutch Festival. Committee chairman Jesse Van Hof Wegen talked about some of the activities listed below and his involvement in the festival for nearly a decade.
Thursday, July 6:
6:00 pm-Just for Kix dance group begins
6:00 pm- Inflatables and food trucks open
7:30 pm- Youth baseball games begin
Friday, July 7:
11:00 am- Food trucks open
4:00 pm- SWC Food Stand open
6:00 pm- Parade on Main Street
8:00 pm- Bull Ride at the City Park and fireworks shortly after
Saturday, July 8:
6:00 am- EMS breakfast
7:00 am- Fun Run registration, run begins at 7:30 am
8:30 am- Kids’ Pedal Pull registration, event begins at 9:00 am
10:00 am- Craig Fey Memorial Fishing Contest/Turtle Races
1:00 pm- Steve Gould Shooting Expo with gun raffle
2:00 pm- Corn Hole Tournament, registration begins at 1:45
4:30 pm- All-American Lumberjacks
7:30 pm- Concert begins with Myah Holinka followed by Pop ROCKS
