Edgerton community celebrates 73rd annual Dutch Festival

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGERTON, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - A bevy of events will take place at City Park from July 6 through July 8 for this year’s Dutch Festival. Committee chairman Jesse Van Hof Wegen talked about some of the activities listed below and his involvement in the festival for nearly a decade.

Thursday, July 6:

6:00 pm-Just for Kix dance group begins

6:00 pm- Inflatables and food trucks open

7:30 pm- Youth baseball games begin

Friday, July 7:

11:00 am- Food trucks open

4:00 pm- SWC Food Stand open

6:00 pm- Parade on Main Street

8:00 pm- Bull Ride at the City Park and fireworks shortly after

Saturday, July 8:

6:00 am- EMS breakfast

7:00 am- Fun Run registration, run begins at 7:30 am

8:30 am- Kids’ Pedal Pull registration, event begins at 9:00 am

10:00 am- Craig Fey Memorial Fishing Contest/Turtle Races

1:00 pm- Steve Gould Shooting Expo with gun raffle

2:00 pm- Corn Hole Tournament, registration begins at 1:45

4:30 pm- All-American Lumberjacks

7:30 pm- Concert begins with Myah Holinka followed by Pop ROCKS

