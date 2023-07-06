Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FDA to decide on Alzheimer’s drug approval

Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA...
Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA approval on Thursday.(Source: Eisai/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide Thursday on granting full approval to Leqembi, the first drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in some patients.

This is much more than just a formality.

Full approval would likely prompt the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to change how it covers the drug, broadening access for up to about a million people with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Leqembi got accelerated approval in January, but it hasn’t been widely used because of an earlier coverage decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which provides insurance for many elderly Alzheimer’s patients through Medicare.

Without insurance, it costs more than $26,000 a year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said this year it would provide broader coverage for Leqembi if it receives traditional FDA approval.

However, Medicare will only cover it when a physician and clinical team participate in the collection of evidence of real-world efficacy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
DEVELOPING: Police block off area near Sertoma Park
Man slimes, threatens to kill Sioux Falls officer during arrest
Investigators say the toddler was blue and had a weak pulse.
2 Sioux Falls men victims of near drownings at Okoboji

Latest News

Kantor, a K-9 with the Rowan County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina, died in April in...
K-9 died of heat exhaustion in SUV in ‘tragic accident,’ officials say after investigation
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on...
Alan Alda kept his boots and dog tags from ‘M*A*S*H’ for 40 years. Now he’ll offer them at auction
A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV via CNN...
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana
Police were called to The Study Preparatory School, a private all-girls school, at 9:54 a.m.,...
Girl dies after SUV crashes into London school, driver arrested
A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV via CNN...
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana