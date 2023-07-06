Fireworks and cash stolen from local fireworks store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There have been two separate break-ins reported at a Pyroholic Fireworks Store.

Early Monday morning, three people dressed in black broke into the store on East Arrowhead Parkway and stole several thousand dollars worth of fireworks.

On Tuesday night, one of their campers was broken into where a suspect stole a little over $1,500, and a few larger fireworks were taken from the tent next door.

Normally, there would be someone staying the night in the campers, but due to a family emergency, an exception was made.

“It also worries me for my employees’ safety,” said TJ Cameron, owner of Explosive Ventures LLC. “If the two people that normally stay here were staying the night, it’s one thing to lose a few fireworks and some cash, it’s a whole other thing to involve someone’s safety.”

There is a reward of $500 cash and $3,000 worth of fireworks to anyone that has information on those involved.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.