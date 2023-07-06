Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fireworks and cash stolen from local fireworks store

There is a reward of $500 cash and $3,000 worth of fireworks to anyone that has information on...
There is a reward of $500 cash and $3,000 worth of fireworks to anyone that has information on those involved.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There have been two separate break-ins reported at a Pyroholic Fireworks Store.

Early Monday morning, three people dressed in black broke into the store on East Arrowhead Parkway and stole several thousand dollars worth of fireworks.

On Tuesday night, one of their campers was broken into where a suspect stole a little over $1,500, and a few larger fireworks were taken from the tent next door.

Normally, there would be someone staying the night in the campers, but due to a family emergency, an exception was made.

“It also worries me for my employees’ safety,” said TJ Cameron, owner of Explosive Ventures LLC. “If the two people that normally stay here were staying the night, it’s one thing to lose a few fireworks and some cash, it’s a whole other thing to involve someone’s safety.”

There is a reward of $500 cash and $3,000 worth of fireworks to anyone that has information on those involved.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
Photos of a tornado north of Tabor, South Dakota, taken from Highway 25. Submitted by Carrie...
View & share severe weather photos & videos
Hot dog eating contest fundraiser hit homes for pub owner
Hot dog eating contest fundraiser hits home for pub owner
Police: 21-year-old woman arrested for attack in eastern Sioux Falls
Kwik Star franchise expands to Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg

Latest News

Recent rain has helped farmers, but not saved the season
Bengs’s proposed constitutional amendment would prohibit the state legislature from repealing...
Proposed constitutional amendment would limit state power on ballot measures
Proposed constitutional amendment would limit state power on ballot measures
Sioux Falls preparing for electric vehicles with readiness study