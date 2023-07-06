Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked

LANGFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former superintendent in northwestern South Dakota had his teaching certificate permanently revoked, according to court documents.

Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously served as the superintendent for both Northwestern and Langford School Districts.

The court documents say Bruns terminated a paraprofessional’s employment at the Langford School in an act of retaliation in September 2022 after she asked Bruns about a conversation he’d had with a young girl over what he considered an inappropriate top at an after-school volleyball game.

Following that, the school board held a hearing on a complaint regarding the teacher’s termination and the treatment of the girl. It was determined Bruns violated the school’s bullying policy.

The teacher was rehired and Bruns was given a letter of reprimand.

The court documents can be read below.

