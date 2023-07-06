Glory House of Sioux Falls expanding affordable housing through partnership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Glory House of Sioux Falls — an organization focused on safe and recovery-supported housing — held a groundbreaking Thursday to kick off the construction of more apartments.

The 51 new units will be near the existing campus on W. 51st St.

According to the Glory House, the expansion will be partly supported through Minnehaha County’s participation in the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s Just Home Project. This project aims to better serve justice-impacted individuals with housing opportunities.

Community partners involved include Lloyd Companies, Minnwest Bank, Minnehaha County, Affordable Housing Solutions and the City of Sioux Falls.

“Glory House of Sioux Falls is delighted to announce the start of construction on additional units that can assist us in expanding our mission and provide greater care to those we serve,” said Nicki Dvorak, president of Glory House of Sioux Falls. “Additionally, we would like to thank all of the generous individuals and businesses in the community that supported our capital campaign to help make this project a reality.”

“Minnehaha County is happy to support the Glory House in their programming and mission,” said Kari Benz, director of the Department of Human Services for Minnehaha County. “We’re humbled to be one of four counties nationwide to be selected for participation in the Just Home Project, and we thank the MacArthur Foundation for their vision and dedication to improving housing accessibility for justice-impacted individuals.”

There will be 23 efficiency apartments, 23 one-bedroom apartments, 2 two-bedroom apartments, 1 handicap efficiency apartment, 1 handicap one-bedroom apartment, and 1 handicap two-bedroom apartment.

