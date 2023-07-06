Gov. Noem creates commission for America’s 250th anniversary

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States will observe its 250th anniversary in 2026, and Governor Kristi Noem took the first step in planning the celebration on Thursday.

Executive Order 2023-11 establishes the “America 250th South Dakota Commission” to “plan, encourage, develop, coordinate and promote observances and activities” in the state honoring the nation’s milestone anniversary.

“Our United States of America is the greatest nation to ever exist in the history of the world. In less than three years, we’re turning 250. This momentous occasion deserves a year-long celebration worthy of our great country,” said Governor Noem. “I am looking forward to working with the America 250th South Dakota Commission to commemorate our history. Together, we will cherish our founding principles and celebrate our Freedoms.”

The Governor may appoint as many members as necessary to carry out the commission, which will complete its work on March 31, 2027. The commission will write a report at its conclusion that will be archived for a potential tricentennial commission in 2076.

