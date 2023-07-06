Avera Medical Minute
Iowa HS Baseball District Playoffs Continue in Larchwood

Dramatic Knight for Unity and West Lyon improves to 21-2
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -West Lyon hosted Sub Section 2-A quarterfinals Wednesday night in Iowa HS Baseball looking to improve to 21-2. Gage Blauwet knocked in 4 runs and Korey McKenny had 13 strikeouts and a shutout in the 8-0 win for The Wildcats.

And in the first game the Knights of Unity Christian took on Central Lyon in a pitcher’s dual that was decided on a walk off hit by Braeden Bosma as UC advances to play West Lyon Saturday with a 1-0 win.

