July 5th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Auto Racing, Baseball, Soccer and Softball
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A dramatic finish at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, as Nick Brady holds off the field in the USRA Hobby Stocks for the win.

Tabor’s Riley Rothschadl has been on a tear at the plate, and shows his power with this three-run home run against Sioux Falls West.

The Sioux Falls Canaries’ Mike Hart had the bat bouncing against Sioux City, helping the Birds win with this grand slam in the fifth inning.

Sioux Falls Thunder’s Jack Krombie lit up on the pitch against Joy Athletic, punching in one, two, and three goals for his hat trick as the Thunder win their first game of the year.

And our top spot this week goes to Yankton Fury Red’s Elle Feser, knocking in two home runs and seven RBI’s in Yankton’s game against Osseo, Minnesota in the Ringneck Invitational.

And those are your plays of the week.

