Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending time on Lake Madison.

Emily arrived in this world amid a Sioux Falls snowstorm.

“She was born with just the most beautiful, thick head of dark hair,” said Stacy Gorman, Emily’s mother.

Her blanket became a nighttime companion for many years. Those who knew her best called her Emmy. As she grew, so did her curiosity.

“She asked me if I knew how many freckles she had. And I said no, I didn’t know when she told me she had 107. She and one of her friends had counted them,” Stacy recounted.

She wanted her family to grow. Not with more kids, but more pugs.

“She sometimes even created like a PowerPoint presentation, trying to convince us of the next animal that we should get,” Stacy said.

Volleyball was her most recent discovery.

“This summer she was doing private lessons and going to a camp,” Stacy explained.

Her father, Eric admired how she embraced life and caught a glimpse of her life with friends.

“She was always a great listener. She always wanted to learn the next thing,” Eric remembered. “I’d hear her giggling from her room. And she was in there just having a great time with her friends on the phone.”

Emmy, who loved root beer, quesadillas and a Caramel Brulé, cared for others and was just selected to be on the welcome team at Harrisburg North Middle School.

“And so she was so proud and happy to get selected to do that to help those sixth graders come into middle school,” Eric said.

Her final day was spent on Lake Madison, a place the family loved and had spent summers since 2016.

“Emmy had a passion for boating,” Stacy explained. “She loved it. She loved tubing.”

The family feels the support of other family, friends and their church.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be her dad,” Eric expressed.

“I’m just so unbelievably proud to be Emmy’s mom,” Stacy said. “She gave me the best years of my life.”

Services are planned at Central Church next week. Harrisburg schools are also providing students with counseling as they face the loss of Emmy in their lives.

