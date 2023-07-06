Legion baseball highlights from Brandon and Renner

BRANDON and RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Aspen Park featured a legion doubleheader between Brandon Valley and Brookings. And the home team came away with a dominating 8-1 win in the opening game. Nathan Meyers, Sam Sejnoha, Ryland Carroll and Dawson Mork had RBI’s to help BV break the game open. Brookings rallied to split the doubleheader with a 10-4 win in game two.

In Renner, Aberdeen Smitty’s had the bats working as they outscored the home team 12-9 in the first game of the doubleheader. Casey Vining’s 2-run bomb built the lead to 9-2 for Aberdeen and they withstood a rally from the home team. Renner won the nightcap 12-2.

