Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE: Sentencing for Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.(Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP, Pool)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of two Iowa teenagers who admitted to killing their Spanish teacher faces sentencing on Thursday.

Willard Miller pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in April. Miller admitted he and Jeremy Goodale beat their Spanish teacher to death in a park in Fairfield in November 2021 because they were mad about their grade in class.

PART 2:

PART 1:

As part of an agreement with Miller, prosecutors will recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. For Goodale, prosecutors said they’ll recommend a sentence between 25 years and life with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
UPDATE: Body found near Sertoma Park
Investigators say the toddler was blue and had a weak pulse.
2 Sioux Falls men victims of near drownings at Okoboji
Man slimes, threatens to kill Sioux Falls officer during arrest

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
Sioux Falls police investigate homicide
Jesse Schmidt, with the Better Business Bureau, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to...
Watching out for employment and online shopping scams
July 5th Plays of the Week
July 5th Plays of the Week