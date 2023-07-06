Avera Medical Minute
Newsweek ranks Sanford Cancer Center among top 100 hospitals in the nation

The Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls is the only hospital in South Dakota to be designated...
The Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls is the only hospital in South Dakota to be designated a Top 100 hospital by Newsweek.(Sanford Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls is the only hospital in South Dakota to be designated a Top 100 hospital by Newsweek.

The hospitals on the list of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals were evaluated using a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics and patient experience scores.

Others in the top 100 include Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Rush University Medical Center and Johns Hopkins.

“Sanford is dedicated to providing the very best in cancer care. This award is a testament to the commitment of our remarkable team who deliver excellent care outcomes each day,” said Rachel Wagemann, executive director of the Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls.

For more information about Sanford Cancer Center, visit SanfordHealth.org.

