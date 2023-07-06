Newsweek ranks Sanford Cancer Center among top 100 hospitals in the nation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls is the only hospital in South Dakota to be designated a Top 100 hospital by Newsweek.

The hospitals on the list of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals were evaluated using a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics and patient experience scores.

Others in the top 100 include Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Rush University Medical Center and Johns Hopkins.

“Sanford is dedicated to providing the very best in cancer care. This award is a testament to the commitment of our remarkable team who deliver excellent care outcomes each day,” said Rachel Wagemann, executive director of the Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls.

Sanford’s Sioux Falls Cancer Center is a regional leader in cancer treatment, participating in cutting-edge research with access to phase 1 clinical trials and bringing emerging technologies and advanced treatment options to patients in Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas.

For more information about Sanford Cancer Center, visit SanfordHealth.org.

