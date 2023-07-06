Avera Medical Minute
Nice Temps Stick Around

Rain Moves in Tonight
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The nice, cooler temperatures are going to be sticking around for most of us! Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, so it will be a little warmer today than it was yesterday. The wind will be pretty light as well. Showers and thunderstorms could start to pop up in central and western South Dakota later this evening.

The rain moves in overnight Thursday and into Friday morning in the eastern parts of the area and will clear out by the early afternoon. The severe weather threat with this next round of rain will be very low. Highs Friday will cool down with upper 60s and low 70s available.

We’re tracking a chance for a few showers and storms to return for Sunday. Highs will slowly warm up into the low 80s for everyone, but overall won’t be too hot. We’ll keep temperatures on the rise heading into next week with highs getting into the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

