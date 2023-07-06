Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Proposal saved by officers who helped man find engagement ring lost on beach

A man proposing to his girlfriend almost lost the opportunity when he lost the ring. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The perfect proposal on a beautiful South Carolina beach was the plan for a man from Tennessee.

But accidentally losing the ring along the way was not.

Last Saturday night he was preparing to propose to his girlfriend on Grand Strand beach when he discovered the ring was no longer in his pocket. The man said they had been taking photos in different places along the beach but when they got to the final location where he was intending to propose the ring was gone.

He flagged down Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Beach Patrol officers to tell them about the lost engagement ring. Officers John Lively, Sean Owens and Zachary Stashick quickly began searching the last known locations.

Officer Shon McCluskey and K-9 Goggles also joined in on the search along with a community member with their metal detector after overhearing what was going on.

Shortly after searching with the detector, the ring was located and returned to the man to continue his proposal.

And at the end of the night, the woman ended up saying “Yes!”

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
UPDATE: Body found near Sertoma Park
Investigators say the toddler was blue and had a weak pulse.
2 Sioux Falls men victims of near drownings at Okoboji
Man slimes, threatens to kill Sioux Falls officer during arrest

Latest News

Glory House of Sioux Falls expanding affordable housing through partnership
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after East Palestine derailment
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked