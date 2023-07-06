Recent rain helps farmers, but challenges remain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While it literally rained on some Fourth of July parades in the Sioux Falls area on Tuesday, it was considered a gift for farmers.

Rainfall amounts this year have been well below normal in southeastern South Dakota. Tuesday’s off-and-on showers and temperatures that stayed in the 70′s followed the latest of many dry spells, which included a surging heat wave of high temperatures at 85 degrees or higher each of the three previous days.

“Monday afternoon, things were looking sad again,” said Jeff Thompson, who grows corn, soybeans, and alfalfa on 850 acres near Colton, about 25 miles northwest of Sioux Falls.

“You start getting these high temps, and the corn just can’t take up enough moisture to keep things going, so thinks were drying up and wrinkling and looking white.”

Thompson’s farm received a little over an inch of rain over the course of Tuesday.

“That was extremely helpful,” Thompson said. “We just need to keep it coming.”

The sunshine and cooler temps that followed on Wednesday went a long ways, as well, Thompson said.

About 40 miles north, near Volga, Scott VanderWal’s corn farm was also moisturized by the desperately needed Tuesday downpours. VanderWal, the president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau, was stronger in his word choice than “extremely helpful.”

”The two main rain events we’ve had have literally saved the crop for us — in our area, anyway,” VanderWal said. “I think a lot of people would say that. We had corn rolled up as tight as an onion and it was showing severe stress.”

Vanderwal said he’s seen plenty of dry years, but few when it has been this dry this early. When it comes to corn, Thompson said that a sweltering June that saw almost zero rain and only three days of high temperature below 80 degrees meant damage had already been done to corn production for the year.

“We’ve been through such dry weather that the corn plant has already determined what the size of ear it’s going to put out,” Thompson said. “So, if it’s been stressed for a number of days and weeks like it has,” the corn might not be as large in diameter.

“We still have to go through pollination and ear fill and all that,” Thompson said. “The next month is really going to determine where the final yields come out.”

Which means, if another stretch of dry days occurs, things could go back to looking bleak for corn. The weather and the markets will be critical.

“You get the weather, then you got the markets,” Thompson said. “They don’t know where they’re going to go. Last week, Friday — corn was down really hard because we planted too many acres of corn. Beans were up because the bean acres are down.”

Thompson said soybeans can hang on longer, as August rain could still help that crop see “pretty good yields toward the tail end.”

Asked if there’s any adjustments he could make or variables he can control to make up for what Mother Nature has provided (and not), Thompson said, “there’s really nothing at this point. You have this irrigation system behind me. I haven’t turned it on yet, because we’re in the process of dulling some irrigation wells. The wells get old and the screens got plugged, so hopefully by next week we can turn the switch on and get some water or some of these fields, but it’s a process and it’s costly process to do that, also.”

This has been one of the most expensive crops seasons VanderWal has encountered, in terms of cost of inputs raised.

“If we don’t get anything, it doesn’t matter what the market prices are if you don’t have anything to sell,” VanderWal said. “So, that’s always the first thing that’s on people’s minds — Will I have anything to see before the crop fails? What do I do with it?”

And this dark question may come up, Vanderwal said:

“Is it going to be worth harvesting?”

Thompson has been farming for over 40 years. He’s seen good years and bad, floods and droughts. But last season was dry, too, especially the autumn. He has this question on his mind:

“Is this what we’re in for the next years coming forward,” Thompson said.

As a board member of the South Dakota Soybean Association, Thompson is well-connected with other farmers whose fields are struggling. He said that while it has been a rough year, he doesn’t know any farmers who are in financial dire straits. Many, like him, have crop insurance as a safety net.

He said he has learned to “control the controllables” and tries to not worry so much about what the weather will bring. And he still likes being a farmer.

“Farmers are always optimists,” Thompson said. “There’s always next year, and you farm so you can farm again another year.”

