Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Robert De Niro’s grandson died of fentanyl overdose, says his mother

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Robert De Niro’s daughter said in a social media post her son’s death earlier this week was caused by pills laced with fentanyl.

Drena De Niro posted to Instagram on Monday saying her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, had died. In response to a comment asking how Rodriguez died, Drena De Niro said, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

New York City Police told the Associated Press Rodriguez, 19, was found unconscious and unresponsive at an address on Wall Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rodriguez also had a few acting credits, with roles in 2005′s “The Collection,” and 2018′s “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born,” all of which featured his mother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
UPDATE: Body found near Sertoma Park
Investigators say the toddler was blue and had a weak pulse.
2 Sioux Falls men victims of near drownings at Okoboji
Man slimes, threatens to kill Sioux Falls officer during arrest

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
Landowners and lawmakers alike are calling on Governor Noem to call for a special session...
Landowners rally in Pierre, call on Noem for special session
Landowners rally in Pierre, call on Noem for special session
UPDATE: Man admits to central Sioux Falls homicide
Grandparents in Pennsylvania were killed in a house fire after living in the home for more than...
Elderly couple killed in Pennsylvania house fire