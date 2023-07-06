Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls dealership shows support for domestic violence campaign

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the month of July, Dakota News Now and several partners are working together to highlight an issue that often gets overlooked: domestic violence.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

With the “Drive Out Domestic Violence” campaign, which benefits the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, the goal is to create change.

“The campaign is going on for a couple of years and we have been blessed to work with them in the past, helping them out with social media campaigns. And to help spread the word and having 3 daughters and a great family, knowing that domestic violence is such an issue. Anything we can do to help with awareness we’ll put our best foot forward,” said Jeremy Brech.

On Thursday, the Verne Eide location on East 10th Street installed purple lights in its lobby in support of the campaign.

You can donate by following the QR code below.

The Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign is raising money for the Children's Home Shelter for...
The Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign is raising money for the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
UPDATE: Body found near Sertoma Park
Investigators say the toddler was blue and had a weak pulse.
2 Sioux Falls men victims of near drownings at Okoboji
Man slimes, threatens to kill Sioux Falls officer during arrest

Latest News

Landowners and lawmakers alike are calling on Governor Noem to call for a special session...
Landowners rally in Pierre, call on Noem for special session
Landowners rally in Pierre, call on Noem for special session
UPDATE: Man admits to central Sioux Falls homicide
What to know about Meta’s Twitter competition “Threads”
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
What to know about Meta’s Twitter competition “Threads”