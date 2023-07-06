Sioux Falls dealership shows support for domestic violence campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the month of July, Dakota News Now and several partners are working together to highlight an issue that often gets overlooked: domestic violence.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

With the “Drive Out Domestic Violence” campaign, which benefits the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, the goal is to create change.

“The campaign is going on for a couple of years and we have been blessed to work with them in the past, helping them out with social media campaigns. And to help spread the word and having 3 daughters and a great family, knowing that domestic violence is such an issue. Anything we can do to help with awareness we’ll put our best foot forward,” said Jeremy Brech.

On Thursday, the Verne Eide location on East 10th Street installed purple lights in its lobby in support of the campaign.

