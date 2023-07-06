Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police investigate homicide

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police believe the death of a man found in central Sioux Falls Wednesday was under “suspicious circumstances.”

The 63-year-old man was found deceased in his apartment near 3rd St. and Cliff Ave.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens stated in a briefing Thursday that police are still early in the investigation, but at this time, officials believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

According to Clemens, officials are waiting for an autopsy to help them determine for certain whether the death is suspicious.

Drugs were found inside the apartment, but officials do not know at this time whether or not they played a part in the death.

“As soon as we have more, we’ll certainly share more,” Clemens said.

