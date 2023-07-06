What to know about Meta’s Twitter competition “Threads”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Threads, a text-based app built by Meta to rival Twitter and billed as the text version of Instagram, is now live.

Meta’s Twitter competitor is off to a strong start, drawing more than 30 million signups since its launch on Wednesday, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg said the company plans to mirror how they grew Meta’s other platforms by building the product, reaching one billion users, and then monetizing.

Still, it’s far from a sure thing that Threads will ever become bigger or more embedded in news and culture than Twitter.

Threads is still a very simple platform, lacking many of the features of Twitter, such as direct messaging. It also only shows people a feed of posts recommended by the app.

“So this isn’t something we have seen that is new we have seen people take that market share in the past year or even in the past couple months. I think what is unique and different to threads is that it’s part of that Meta and Instagram platform,” said Click Rain Associate Director, Bailey Wood.

Threads is available for download in Apple and Google app stores.

New arrivals to the platform include celebrities like Oprah and pop star Shakira as well as media outlets.

