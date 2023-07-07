2 Sioux Falls men arrested for assault outside Top Hat Bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to an aggravated assault early Friday morning behind the Top Hat Bar in downtown Sioux Falls.
The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 500 block of S. 1st Ave.
A few people were in the back patio area of the Top Hat Bar.
Three people got into a disagreement, and there was a tussle, according to officials. People were separated, then things flared up again.
Two men punched, kicked and choked the victim before walking away.
The 35-year-old victim was found unconscious with head injuries and was taken to the hospital. The injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
An officer found both suspects walking away a short distance from the scene and arrested them.
Both suspects — 24-year-old Garret Norlund and 27-year-old Tyler Norlund from Sioux Falls — were arrested for Aggravated Assault.
