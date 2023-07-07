Avera Medical Minute
6-year-old dies after dog bite incident

Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department raid, where a dog was killed by officers.
By Bailey Striepling and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from a dog bite incident that occurred Tuesday morning, according to North Port Police.

Initially, the child was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with extensive traumatic injuries. He was later flown to Tampa General Hospital for additional procedures.

Authorities said the child’s injuries included severe trauma to the upper torso area.

The 3-year-old pit bull mix believed responsible for the child’s injuries was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services on Tuesday. Police are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious.”

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the dog who bit and killed a child will be euthanized, per the owner’s request. The dog will be put down after the 10-day quarantine.

