Baldelli wishes Buxton was able to play in the field

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -One of these years the very talented Twins centerfielder will put together a healthy season. But that’s been the biggest frustration for fans with Byron Buxton.

He could be the best centerfielder in the game. But injuries have prevented that.

And don’t think the Twins don’t wish he was playing the field.

Rocco Baldelli, Twins Manager says, “One of the most talented players you will ever see. At this point, in this moment in time and from the beginning of the year he has not been physically able to play in the outfield. If he was, he would be out there. If we even thought it was possible that he could play in the outfield right now, he would be out there.”

The Twins (45-43) had Thursday off after sweeping Kansas City. They begin a weekend series at home against Baltimore with a 1.5 game lead over Cleveland in the Central Division.

