Brandon Valley Area Chamber to host ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is holding the city’s inaugural “Battle of the Badges” blood drive this month.

The blood drive on July 21 is a competition between the fire department, law enforcement and EMS.

Blood donations will happen from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Chamber office at 306B S. Splitrock Blvd.

Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors will also receive a t-shirt.

“All are welcome to participate in this drive,” said Chamber of Commerce Communications Coordinator Rachel Polan. “Whether you’re from Brandon, Valley Springs, Sioux Falls or other surrounding communities, we’d like to welcome you to Brandon to celebrate with us and make a life-saving impact.”

Partnering organizations include Sioux Valley Energy, Pipestone, Kwik Star, Bill Thompson State Farm Insurance and the Community Blood Bank.

You can reserve a donation time slot here: signupgenius.com/go/brandonchjuly21#/

Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

