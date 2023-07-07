Bridge dedicated to South Dakota veteran who served in Vietnam War

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A bridge dedication ceremony honoring U.S. Army Specialist 5 Samuel Jorgensen took place in Chamberlain on Friday.

The Nelson Creek Bridge on South Dakota Highway 50 will be named after SP5 Jorgensen.

In connection with ground operations against a hostile force on February 14, 1970, Jorgensen heroically distinguished himself while serving as a loader with Company M 3rd Squadron, 11th Armored Calvary Regiment, in the Republic of Vietnam. Troop C, with Specialist Jorgensen’s platoon attached, was summoned to aid an infantry unit who had engaged a well-entrenched enemy force. Upon arrival at the scene of contact, the tanks began to assault the enemy bunkers. Jorgensen’s tank was struck by a rocket propelled grenade. Jorgensen died of multiple wounds.

The dedication is part of an initiative between Gov. Noem and the South Dakota Departments of Military, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs. The initiative aims to honor combat veterans who died while serving.

“Whenever and wherever this nation has called, in times of darkness and danger, as well as in times of peace and prosperity, veterans have been there and have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memories live on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state,” said Whitlock. “Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen gives us the opportunity for remembrance, reflection, and respect—for honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.”

