Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bridge dedicated to South Dakota veteran who served in Vietnam War

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS(WEAU)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A bridge dedication ceremony honoring U.S. Army Specialist 5 Samuel Jorgensen took place in Chamberlain on Friday.

The Nelson Creek Bridge on South Dakota Highway 50 will be named after SP5 Jorgensen.

The dedication is part of an initiative between Gov. Noem and the South Dakota Departments of Military, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs. The initiative aims to honor combat veterans who died while serving.

“Whenever and wherever this nation has called, in times of darkness and danger, as well as in times of peace and prosperity, veterans have been there and have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memories live on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state,” said Whitlock. “Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen gives us the opportunity for remembrance, reflection, and respect—for honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked
Sioux Falls police believe the death of a man found in Sioux Falls Wednesday was under...
UPDATE: Man admits to central Sioux Falls homicide
Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
UPDATE: Body found near Sertoma Park

Latest News

Zebra Mussels discovered in Sand Lake National Refuge
The deceased resident has now been identified as Nigussie Bulti, and the victim is believed to...
Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation
Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation
Miranda O’Bryan making an impact as Miss South Dakota 2023
Miranda O'Bryan was crowned Miss South Dakota 2023.
Miranda O’Bryan making an impact as Miss South Dakota 2023