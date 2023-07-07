Avera Medical Minute
Center of Hope clinic provides medical care for the uninsured

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Center of Hope is helping people without health insurance get care.

Every Wednesday and Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there is a free clinic open on East 8th Street and is open to anyone without health insurance.

Doctors and nurses provide general care that some may need but can’t afford.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck took a look inside the Center of Hope to meet the people behind the scenes and find out what it takes to make the program run.

