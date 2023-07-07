Avera Medical Minute
Corn Palace Festival performers announced

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country singer Michael Ray and the Rock of Ages Band are set to appear at this year’s Corn Palace Festival in Mitchell in August.

Michael Ray will perform on Aug. 25. The Rock of Ages Band, which performs 80′s hit songs, will perform on Saturday, Aug. 26. 

Tickets are now on sale at the Corn Palace Box Office and online at cornpalace.com

This year’s Corn Palace Festival is happening Aug. 23 through Aug. 27.

Information is provided by Mitchell Radio Group.

