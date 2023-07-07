Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July. (Source: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A Southern California couple celebrated the Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets to their family.

Sara Gutovich gave birth to two girls and two boys at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday.

Hospital officials said the babies each weighed more than 4 pounds. The quadruplets were born about five weeks early so they have been moved to the neonatal intensive care unit, but staff says the babies are resting.

According to the hospital, Dr. Steven Rad delivered the quadruplets via C-section with the babies born at about 34 weeks.

Parents Sara and Jay Gutovich said they are feeling “blessed” after welcoming the quadruplets.

Hospital officials said the couple also have a 3-year-old son waiting at home for the arrival of his new siblings.

“Our team is monitoring the babies’ progress and looking forward to the day when they have grown enough to leave the hospital and go home with their family,” the hospital staff shared.

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai said quadruplets are extremely rare, occurring only once in every 700,000 pregnancies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked
Sioux Falls police believe the death of a man found in Sioux Falls Wednesday was under...
UPDATE: Man admits to central Sioux Falls homicide
Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
UPDATE: Body found near Sertoma Park

Latest News

A former Amazon employee has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10...
Former Amazon manager sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10 million
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, Friday, May...
Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for pursuing Trump’s false election claims, review panel says
Robots are presented during a press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social...
Robots take questions at Geneva press conference, say they could be better leaders than humans
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
An invasive type of mollusk known as zebra mussels.
Zebra Mussels discovered in Sand Lake National Refuge