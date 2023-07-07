Kurtiss Riggs to move on from Storm after 20 amazing seasons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm have 2 more regular season games and have a solid shot at making the playoffs.

Regardless of how this year turns out, Kurtiss Riggs is finishing up an incredible run as the team’s Head Coach and General Manager.

The plan for several years has been to eventually join his best friend Kalen DeBoer who’s now at a Power 5 school with the Washington Huskies.

At this point nothing is certain, But Kurtiss expects for that to change after this season when the Huskies are loaded for a run at a national title.

Riggs and DeBoer combined as players to give USF it’s first national championship in 1996 and they coached together for 5 years with the Cougars.

Riggs has shown what a great football mind he has with 11 Storm championship teams. He just feels the time is right for life’s next challenge. And has loved every minute of being with the Storm.

Storm Head Coach/GM Kurtiss RIggs says, “It’s been an opportunity for me to continue to coach and compete and not be to where I don’t get to see my family and don’t get to be arouind them. I get to see all my kids continue to do all their activities and not have to move around from place to place to place. And the college game has a lot of positives but its also got a lot of negatives. And I was able to stay away from those negatives and continue to coach and compete and work with great people and coach great players and be a part of something that’s been pretty unbelievable when you look back at it.”

What the Storm have done under the leadership of Kurtiss Riggs is truly amazing. They have been one of the best franchise in the country regardless of sport. And Kurtiss thinks the championship in 2019 was the highlight because Arizona was heavily favored.

Personally, I hope it works out that he can join his best friend Kalen DeBoer is Seattle where two great football minds would join forces as well as two best friends!

