Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Miranda O’Bryan making an impact as Miss South Dakota 2023

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miss South Dakota organization has been providing scholarships to young women for over 75 years, and just last month, a brand new Miss South Dakota was crowned.

Miranda O’Bryan joined Dakota News Now to talk about her community service initiative and her role as Miss South Dakota.

To learn more, visit misssd.org/.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked
Sioux Falls police believe the death of a man found in Sioux Falls Wednesday was under...
UPDATE: Man admits to central Sioux Falls homicide
Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
UPDATE: Body found near Sertoma Park

Latest News

Zebra Mussels discovered in Sand Lake National Refuge
The deceased resident has now been identified as Nigussie Bulti, and the victim is believed to...
Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation
Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation
Miranda O’Bryan making an impact as Miss South Dakota 2023