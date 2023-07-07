Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New inclusive park in Orange City, IA

Orange City's Puddle Jumper Park.
Orange City's Puddle Jumper Park.(City of Orange City)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A new, state-of-the-art park has been added to Orange City.

Puddle Jumper Park, is an inclusive park located right off the Puddle Jumper Trail, which goes between Orange City and Alton. Specifically, the park is located at the intersection of Lincoln Way and 13th Street SE.

City officials say Puddle Jumper Park was designed to ensure anyone can take part in the “joys of outdoor play without limitations.” The park features a zipline, splash pad, and a zero-entry merry-go-round. It also has a safety surface specifically designed to accommodate individuals with mobility challenges, including wheelchairs.

According to officials, a significant amount of the funds that made this park came from a rebate provided to Orange City by its electric service provider, Missouri River Energy Services. These funds, as well as a GO Bond, donations and grant money, made the park possible.

The city plans to have a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the park on July 20 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked
Sioux Falls police believe the death of a man found in Sioux Falls Wednesday was under...
UPDATE: Man admits to central Sioux Falls homicide
Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
UPDATE: Body found near Sertoma Park

Latest News

Zebra Mussels discovered in Sand Lake National Refuge
The deceased resident has now been identified as Nigussie Bulti, and the victim is believed to...
Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation
Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation
Miranda O’Bryan making an impact as Miss South Dakota 2023
Miranda O'Bryan was crowned Miss South Dakota 2023.
Miranda O’Bryan making an impact as Miss South Dakota 2023