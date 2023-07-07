New liquor license ordinance may make it difficult for businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, the Sioux Falls City Council passed a new ordinance on liquor licenses that some say will make it more difficult for small businesses to obtain a license.

The council passed the ordinance by a vote of 6-1. The former lottery system to buy a liquor license has been replaced by a bidding process.

The change was in an attempt to make the license purchasing process more fair to small businesses, but many are saying that the sealed bids will make it even more favorable towards more wealthy businesses.

The state limits the amount of liquor licenses available to communities based on population size. Finding a fair way to distribute liquor licenses is more challenging when businesses with more assets continue to have a leg up on people trying to break into the industry.

The original waiting list system cost around $1500 to get onto the list and over $200,000 for to buy the license itself, according to Neitzert. At times, those who resold those licenses would sell the license on the secondary market for double what they paid.

“At first, we had a waiting list, but then we had people that would pay to get onto the waiting list for no other reason other than to get on the list, get a license, buy it, and then resell it and so they would make a big windfall. They were speculating essentially and there were people that were on the list multiple times,” said City Council member Greg Neitzert.

Then they went to a lottery system. The lottery wasn’t perfect because owners with more locations had more chances of getting drawn. This brought about the recent ordinance that changed the lottery to a sealed bidding process.

Neitzert was close to voting against the ordinance, but an amendment he brought forward changes his mind. Pat Starr was the only council member to vote against the change.

“This puts in place of giving it to the person who can pay the most instead rather than who might open the nicest new restaurant. Now we’ve priced kind of that small start-up type of restaurant out of it,” Starr explained.

The amendment Neitzert brought forward made it so that any money over the base bid amount would go towards “community betterment initiatives which may include, but not limited to, addressing substance abuse, mental health, safety, homelessness and the housing of at-risk populations.”

Starr also brought forward an amendment that made all conditionally awarded bids, including the bidder’s name and bid amount, to be “published online by the city within five business days of the date of written notice of conditional award to the bidder.” It’s a practice that the city does with all other bidding processes to make sure it’s public and transparent.

Ultimately, Starr said he didn’t vote for the ordinance because he didn’t see it as any better than the lottery system.

“If we’re going to change the way we do something, it better be better than what we’re doing now. We have something that might not be ideal, but I’m not sure that this is better enough that we should make that change,” Starr said.

Businesses with more assets have continued to come out on top. Many bars or breweries don’t even try to obtain a liquor license and settle for just a malt beverage license because it’s difficult to compete with business owners who own multiple locations and multiple licenses.

We requested a list of liquor licenses in the city and 11 companies own more than one business that has a liquor license. In fact, MG Oil Company owns eight businesses with a liquor license, including the 18th Amendment and Billy Frog’s.

“It’s a fair concern. No matter what model we’ve chosen, certain entities have figured out how to get a competitive advantage,” Neitzert said. “But trying to devise a solution that works with state law and that would be fair to everyone that you can’t exercise some sort of competitive advantage is very difficult and we’ve tried three different times.”

Neitzert actually likes the idea of the former lottery system, but the challenge is closing off ways business owners can get a competitive advantage. He says that if they can figure out a way to get around competitive advantages, it would be preferred by him as a solution.

“The issue is, how do you make it so that everybody only gets one shot? Even if you said it can only be one per person or one per entity, it’s trivially easy to create a lot of different LLCs and there are actually a lot of entities that have a lot of LLCs and companies,” Neitzert said. “We don’t even necessarily know who’s behind those LLCs, so somebody still could figure out how to get 30 balls in the hopper. There’s just no good way to solve that problem.”

“Licensing should be about covering the costs of the unit, for me at least, rather than trying to maximize profit. Well, government isn’t a business. Government’s about providing services for the members of the community and trying to maximize the profit makes it hard for someone who would be a small business or someone who would like to open a new restaurant and offer liquor,” said Starr.

Neitzert was concerned going into the vote. He says he reached out to a few industry groups and business owners that would be affected by the ordinance and, to his surprise, he didn’t hear anything back.

“If it’s your first time getting a restaurant and you want a liquor license, it might be harder now. I just don’t know how to fix that. There’s just only so much we can do,” Neitzert said.

The city council members encourage constituents to reach out with any ideas or concerns about liquor licenses.

Starr says that ultimately his best idea for a solution would be the council would just approve licenses on a case-by-case basis. His suggestion would have an application with a flat rate for everyone and the council would make the decision on the best choice for the remaining licenses. He says that the council already does that process with requests for proposals or “RFPs”.

“It would be uncomfortable, but I think it would be better. I think in a perfect world, the council would give out the licenses based on the merit of the business proposal,” Starr said.

The City Council meeting on Wednesday did not have any public testimony. Although it was on the day after a holiday, Starr thinks that it could be because they are still on the front end of the issue.

