Noem fires back at Ben and Jerry’s 4th of July post about South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem responded to a post shared by popular ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s after the company called for Mount Rushmore “to be returned to Indigenous people.”

On July 4, the company posted about the history of the land, its importance to the Lakota Sioux people, and broken treaties between them and the federal government.

In an interview with Fox News, Noem called the company, “a bunch of liberal Vermont businessmen” who haven’t studied South Dakota’s history.

The Governor went on to call Mount Rushmore the “greatest symbol of our Freedom.”

She also posted a photo on her Twitter account on Thursday saying Midwest ice cream chain, Zesto was better than Ben & Jerry’s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.