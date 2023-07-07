Rain Moves East

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have showers and thunderstorms in central South Dakota this morning. That rain blob is moving to the east and will continue as the morning rolls on. By late morning into early afternoon, rain should be moving through the I-29 corridor. This looks like it could impact Fridays on the Plaza. We’ll keep cooler temperatures as a result in the eastern parts of the area today with highs only in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s the farther west you go. An isolated severe storm will be possible throughout the day with the main threats once again being for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

We’ll catch a break from precipitation through much of the weekend. Highs will warm up into the upper 70s to the lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Other than a slight chance of a morning shower or storm Saturday morning, we should stay dry over the weekend!

Monday is looking pretty warm with the upper 80s returning to much of the region! Our next chance of rain will come next Tuesday and into Wednesday. High temperatures will dip into the upper 70s by next Thursday with upper 80s and low 90s returning that next weekend.

