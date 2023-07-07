Avera Medical Minute
Rep. Johnson takes tour of Great Plains Zoo

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Congressman Dusty Johnson was back in Sioux Falls on Friday learning more about the latest developments at the Great Plains Zoo.

Johnson toured the facility for an up-close look at the new exhibits and to learn more about the zoo’s merger with the Butterfly House and Aquarium.

Johnson said visits like these help give him a better understanding when it comes to wildlife legislation that might come up in Washington.

“When we talk about critical habitat and animal issues in Washington, it’s important for me to know the experts here on the ground in Sioux Falls,” Johnson explained. “We’ve talked before and they do a great job of making sure this incredible opportunity also gives people a bit more insight into the world around us.”

When it comes to his favorite animals at the zoo, Congressman Johnson said it’s hard to beat the giraffe.

