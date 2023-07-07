Avera Medical Minute
Rounds leading legislation to rename Sioux Falls post office

Sen. Mike Rounds
Senator Rounds introduced legislation last week to rename a Sioux Falls post office after a South Dakota Veteran who died while serving in Iraq in 2007.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator Rounds introduced legislation last week to rename a Sioux Falls post office after a South Dakota Veteran who died while serving in Iraq in 2007.

The downtown post office would be renamed the “Staff Sergeant Robb Lura Rolfing Post Office Building.”

Originally from Sioux Falls, Staff Sergeant Rolfing was 29 years old when he died in Iraq while serving his country.

“Staff Sgt. Rolfing represents the best of our country,” said Rounds. “He and so many others who have worn the uniform made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. I had the honor of speaking at his funeral service while I was working as governor. Now, 16 years later, it is an honor to introduce legislation to memorialize his service. The Staff Sergeant Robb Lura Rolfing Post Office Building will stand as a lasting reminder of this selfless hometown hero who answered the call of duty.”

Rolfing was a Special Forces engineer sergeant assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Fort Carson, Colorado. He was killed by small arms fire while deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as a member of the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force, Arabian Peninsula.

