South Dakota receives disaster assistance for spring flooding

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Federal resources are headed to South Dakota to help ten counties and one reservation recover from severe spring flooding damage.

The funding will go toward state, tribal and local governments in the following counties for flooding that happened from April 9 to May 5: Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Faulk, Grant, Hand, Marshall, Potter, Roberts, and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation.

On June 2, Gov. Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-08, declaring a disaster in the impacted counties, which experienced an estimated $2,305,362 in costs because of flooding.

