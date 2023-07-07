Avera Medical Minute
Storm’s success has elevated the quality of play in IFL says Tryon

The Indoor Football League continues to gain quality teams and players because of Storm
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Because of the great success by the Storm over the last 20 years, it’s actually caused the I-F-L to improve dramatically in recent years where Sioux Falls doesn’t dominate anymore under the leadership of Commissioner Todd Tryon who owned the team during the glory years.

IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon says, “Yes you know we set the standard for many years and some teams didn’t like it and they went to other leagues and it seems like the new teams we continue to bring in, they come in with the right mindset of who’s the standard that we have to build our program to and that’s what we’ve got. We’ve got a lot of great ownership groups that have understood what the standard is and they’ve invested into it and you’re seeing the on the field competition every night.”

And what a bar the Storm set, winning 11 titles in 20 years and making the championship game 15 times. They’ve hope to make it 12 titles in the final season under the only head coach they have had.

