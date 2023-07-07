Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person remains behind bars in connection to a homicide in Sioux Falls. When the investigation began on Wednesday, the key suspect was already lodged at the Minnehaha County Jail due to an arrest on unrelated charges a day earlier.

LT. Nick Butler, in charge of the Crimes Against Persons section of the Sioux Falls Police Department, provided insight into the investigation.

“The reporting party was a case worker from one of our local outreach organizations who reported, along with management, finding one of the residents there deceased,” Butler said.

The deceased resident has now been identified as Nigussie Bulti, and the victim is believed to have been dead for roughly a week before being discovered.

“Mr. Bulti was deceased inside the resident and partially inside a large garment bag,” Butler explained.

Court documents state the incident occurred on June 30 near 3rd Street and Cliff Avenue.

A search warrant was conducted inside the apartment building and evidence helped police develop a suspect, 29-year-old Morningstar Jewett, who later admitted to assaulting the victim with a piece of wood, and stomping on his head.

”Jewett is currently lodged at the Minnehaha Jail on charges of aggravated assault and being held at a 50 thousand dollar cash bond,” said Butler.

The preliminary results from the autopsy conducted Thursday showed that this was a homicide, but that decision would ultimately fall on to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“We work very closely with them to determine what charges are appropriate,” Butler said. “In some cases, those decisions only lie in a grand jury’s decision too. So we’ll need to let that play out.”

This is the first homicide in the city of Sioux Falls so far this year. There were seven reported homicides in the city in 2022, five in 2021, and thirteen in 2020. In total, the Sioux Falls Police Department has only three unsolved homicides dating back to 1943.

That does not include a 2022 death at the Gateway Lounge where the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office declined a homicide prosecution.

