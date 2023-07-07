Avera Medical Minute
West Lyon and Sioux Center roll to impressive wins in Iowa Region Softball

Wildcats improve to 26-3 and Warriors gain big road win in Orange City
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LARCHWOOD and ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -West Lyon and Sioux Center advanced to play Saturday in Iowa Region 3-A Section 1 by scoring a dozen runs each.

The Wildcats wanted to replicate what the baseball team did Wednesday night with a 12-0 win. And they did even better, blanking Okoboji 12-0 in a 3 inning game. Evy Knoblack had a pair of run scoring hits as West Lyon improved to 26-3 for the season.

In Orange City, Sioux Center out-scored MOC Floyd Valley 12-5 to advance. The Warriors got plenty of clutch hitting and built a 7-0 lead before the home team finally got on the board. And they scored 5 times in the final at-bat to put the game on ice.

