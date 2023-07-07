Avera Medical Minute
Zebra Mussels discovered in Sand Lake National Refuge

An invasive type of mollusk known as zebra mussels.
An invasive type of mollusk known as zebra mussels.(United States Geological Survey)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of Zebra Mussels in Sand Lake National Refuge in Brown County.

Officials say the refuge and the James River are now considered “infested” with the invasive species.

“Boaters and anglers in this area can expect to see additional reminders to ‘clean, drain, dry’ on physical signs, in their email inboxes, and on social media,” said GFP Communications Manager, Nick Harrington. “We are in the peak of the summer boating season, and everyone needs to be doing their part to slow the spread of invasive species.”

Boaters are reminded to clean, drain, and dry their boat every time they are on the water. Zebra Mussels can cause problems with engine cooling systems and water intake structures.

Their shells are also extremely sharp, which could limit the usage of swimming beaches.

