Canaries rally past Chicago

Birds come from three runs down to win 6-4
Birds win 6-4
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry and Mike Hart each homered on Friday as the Canaries topped Chicago 6-4 to open a seven-game homestand.

The Dogs led 3-0 after half an inning but starting pitcher Mitchell Walters was solid the rest of the way, striking out six over six innings. The Birds left the bases loaded in the first two frames before Shamoy Christopher drew a bases loaded walk in the third. Later that inning Ozzie Martinez delivered an RBI sacrifice fly before Wyatt Ulrich tied the game with a single.

Henry’s longball came with one out in the fourth frame to put Sioux Falls in front for good and Hart’s roundtripper occurred with Henry on base in the sixth.

Chicago loaded the bases in the seventh inning and drew an RBI walk but could get no closer. Charlie Hasty stranded a runner at first base in the top of the ninth to earn his league-leading 13th save.

Henry and Ozzie Martinez each finished with two hits and Henry reached base all five times he came to the plate as the Canaries move to 22-29 overall. The Birds will look to clinch the series when the two teams meet Saturday at 5:35pm.

